Grenke (ETR:GLJ) PT Set at €36.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($38.30) target price on Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on shares of Grenke in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on shares of Grenke in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Grenke Trading Down 9.1 %

ETR GLJ opened at €26.98 ($28.70) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.90. Grenke has a 12 month low of €17.99 ($19.14) and a 12 month high of €31.30 ($33.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.84, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50.

About Grenke

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

