Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €10.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($11.17) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LHA. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.51) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($9.89) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.38) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.70 ($11.38) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

LHA stock opened at €10.36 ($11.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.55. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €5.25 ($5.59) and a 1 year high of €9.96 ($10.60).

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

