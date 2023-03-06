Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Given a €70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($78.72) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($72.34) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

KBX opened at €65.88 ($70.09) on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse has a 12 month low of €42.31 ($45.01) and a 12 month high of €80.24 ($85.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €60.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.83.

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

