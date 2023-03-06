Warburg Research Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €45.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IFXA. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.10 ($52.23) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($40.96) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($14.29) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($20.96).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.