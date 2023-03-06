Warburg Research Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €52.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €52.50 ($55.85) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G24 has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($79.79) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €57.30 ($60.96) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($60.64) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($84.04) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Scout24 Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €53.46 ($56.87) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €50.93 and its 200 day moving average is €52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €46.12 ($49.06) and a 52-week high of €62.42 ($66.40).

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

