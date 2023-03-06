UBS Group Reiterates “€47.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

UBS Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFXA. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($34.57) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €49.10 ($52.23) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($14.29) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($20.96).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

