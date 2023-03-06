Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.30) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday.

Covestro Stock Performance

ETR:1COV opened at €40.29 ($42.86) on Thursday. Covestro has a 1 year low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a 1 year high of €50.18 ($53.38). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

