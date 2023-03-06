JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.34) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.26) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.90 ($23.30) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.60 ($16.60) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 27th.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

Shares of DEC opened at €22.74 ($24.19) on Thursday. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($28.74) and a one year high of €36.90 ($39.26). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.67.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

