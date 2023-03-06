Manitex International (MNTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Manitex International to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MNTX stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Manitex International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Manitex International by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 47.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Manitex International in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

