The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €63.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on Befesa in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on Befesa in a report on Thursday.

Get Befesa alerts:

Befesa Stock Performance

Shares of BFSA stock opened at €44.84 ($47.70) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of €49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.35. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. Befesa has a 52 week low of €29.04 ($30.89) and a 52 week high of €73.60 ($78.30).

About Befesa

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.