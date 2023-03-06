Minto Apartment (MI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Minto Apartment to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.
Minto Apartment Stock Performance
Minto Apartment Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
