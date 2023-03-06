Asana (ASAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $141.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 190.24% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. On average, analysts expect Asana to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $16.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $51.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASAN. DA Davidson raised shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $7,873,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Asana by 1,624.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 476,835 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 66.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 448,379 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,044,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

