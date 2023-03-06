Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €36.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.30) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of 1COV opened at €40.29 ($42.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.18. Covestro has a 1-year low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a 1-year high of €50.18 ($53.38).

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

