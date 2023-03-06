Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) PT Lowered to C$1.45 at Pi Financial

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Pi Financial from C$2.45 to C$1.45 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Integra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.05 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

ITR stock opened at C$0.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.97. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.83.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

