TransAct Technologies (TACT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect TransAct Technologies to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransAct Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

TACT opened at $7.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $73.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.84.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the period. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.