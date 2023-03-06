Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €46.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($48.94) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on Covestro in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on Covestro in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on Covestro in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Covestro Stock Up 3.6 %

1COV opened at €40.29 ($42.86) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.18. Covestro has a twelve month low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a twelve month high of €50.18 ($53.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

