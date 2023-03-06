JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €35.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($37.23) price target on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.50 ($32.45) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €33.30 ($35.43) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €31.50 ($33.51) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($35.11) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

AXA Stock Performance

EPA CS opened at €29.89 ($31.80) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.14. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($23.54) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($29.46).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

