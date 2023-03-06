Cricut (CRCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cricut Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. Cricut has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $15.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.03.

Cricut Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Trading of Cricut

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cricut by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,995,000 after buying an additional 625,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cricut by 1,896.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 296,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,469,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 190,428 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 129.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 89,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cricut to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cricut Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

