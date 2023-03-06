Cricut (CRCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cricut Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of Cricut stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. Cricut has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $15.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.03.
Cricut Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cricut to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
