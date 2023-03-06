Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €35.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.50 ($37.77) target price on AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.50 ($32.45) price objective on AXA in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on AXA in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €33.30 ($35.43) price objective on AXA in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €32.50 ($34.57) price objective on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

AXA Price Performance

EPA:CS opened at €29.89 ($31.80) on Friday. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($23.54) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($29.46). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.14.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

