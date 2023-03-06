Vertex (VERX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Stock Down 3.1 %

Vertex stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. Vertex has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,916,693 shares in the company, valued at $139,635,412.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $146,696.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,916,693 shares in the company, valued at $139,635,412.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,111 shares of company stock worth $1,786,540 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Vertex by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

