Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $3.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $329.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.55. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $11.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 149,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 70,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BWS Financial cut their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

