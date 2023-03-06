Nine Energy Service (NINE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nine Energy Service Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE NINE opened at $10.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.47 million, a PE ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22. Nine Energy Service has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $17.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Nine Energy Service in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Nine Energy Service

Institutional Trading of Nine Energy Service

In related news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $3,702,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,449,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,561,733.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 10,655.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 692,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 257.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after buying an additional 599,745 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,584,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 839.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 404,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 361,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 577.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 208,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc engages in the completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across all North American basins and abroad. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

