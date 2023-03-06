Orion Office REIT (ONL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:ONL opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $450.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.85. Orion Office REIT has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Office REIT

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,920,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,558,000 after buying an additional 134,758 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 5,767.2% in the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 4,781,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,331,000 after acquiring an additional 824,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,600,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 372,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Office REIT by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 38,981 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of Orion Office REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

