SmartRent (SMRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect SmartRent to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SmartRent Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of SmartRent stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.86. SmartRent has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $7.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SMRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on SmartRent to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.86.
About SmartRent
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
