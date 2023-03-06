SmartRent (SMRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect SmartRent to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SmartRent Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of SmartRent stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.86. SmartRent has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $7.47.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on SmartRent to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

About SmartRent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SmartRent by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SmartRent by 1,907.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.