Nephros (NEPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nephros Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NEPH opened at $1.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Nephros has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nephros

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nephros by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nephros during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in Nephros by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,663,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nephros by 20.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

