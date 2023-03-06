Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives $19.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARIS opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,377.00 and a beta of 2.04. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

