Brokerages Set Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Target Price at GBX 315

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 315 ($3.80).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.34) to GBX 364 ($4.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 376 ($4.54) price target on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

HLN stock opened at GBX 315.80 ($3.81) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £29.15 billion and a PE ratio of 2,105.33. Haleon has a 12 month low of GBX 241.17 ($2.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 337.95 ($4.08). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 323.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 294.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

