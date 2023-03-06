AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives $3.87 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.87.

AIBRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AIB Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AIB Group from €4.00 ($4.26) to €4.50 ($4.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AIB Group from €3.00 ($3.19) to €3.30 ($3.51) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AIB Group from €3.40 ($3.62) to €3.80 ($4.04) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

AIB Group Price Performance

Shares of AIBRF opened at $4.24 on Friday. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

