Brokerages Set United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Target Price at GBX 1,145

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,145 ($13.82).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.07) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.08) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,025 ($12.37) to GBX 1,100 ($13.27) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 1,016.50 ($12.27) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,039.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,011.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63. The stock has a market cap of £6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,355.33, a P/E/G ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.45. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 813.20 ($9.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.32).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

