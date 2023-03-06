BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $20.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 0.1 %

BBIO opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.63. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $468,176.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,318.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $1,315,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,729,833.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $468,176.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 607,287 shares of company stock worth $6,178,072 in the last three months. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 398,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 110,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 953,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 778.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 31,589 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,024,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 550,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.