AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives $135.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELUXY. Pareto Securities cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 170 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of ELUXY opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

