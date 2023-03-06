Brokerages Set Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Price Target at GBX 909

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 909 ($10.97).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TATE shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($11.77) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 800 ($9.65) to GBX 810 ($9.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 940 ($11.34) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 890 ($10.74) to GBX 970 ($11.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of LON:TATE opened at GBX 796.80 ($9.62) on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 647.80 ($7.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 815 ($9.83). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 766.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 734.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,687.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

