Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives $12.67 Average PT from Analysts

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Northcoast Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

NYSE MWA opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,840,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,807,000 after buying an additional 165,460 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Recommended Stories

