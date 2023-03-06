Brokerages Set Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target at $8.50

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLBT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
Cellebrite DI Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of CLBT opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.63.
About Cellebrite DI
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
