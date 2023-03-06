Brokerages Set Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target at $8.50

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLBT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of CLBT opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 8.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

