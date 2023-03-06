Insider Buying: Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Purchases £494.65 in Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Richard Steele bought 49,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £494.65 ($596.90).
Actual Experience Price Performance
ACT opened at GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Monday. Actual Experience plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 18 ($0.22). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.74. The company has a market cap of £2.69 million, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37.
About Actual Experience
