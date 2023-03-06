Insider Buying: Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Purchases £494.65 in Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Richard Steele bought 49,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £494.65 ($596.90).

Actual Experience Price Performance

ACT opened at GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Monday. Actual Experience plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 18 ($0.22). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.74. The company has a market cap of £2.69 million, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37.

Get Actual Experience alerts:

About Actual Experience

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

Receive News & Ratings for Actual Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actual Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.