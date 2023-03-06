Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, March 14th

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, March 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 14th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VIOG opened at $200.90 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $173.28 and a 52-week high of $223.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.21 and its 200-day moving average is $192.28.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.