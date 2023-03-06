Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Short Interest Update

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the January 31st total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.0 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $224.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

