Short Interest in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Declines By 17.5%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 169,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $20,719,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 235,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSE shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on ADS-TEC Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

About ADS-TEC Energy

Shares of ADSE stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.

