Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,240 shares of company stock worth $5,676,713. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $186.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $196.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

