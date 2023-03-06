Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, March 14th

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, March 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 14th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 14th.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IVOG opened at $183.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.68. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund has a one year low of $152.79 and a one year high of $199.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,261,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 56,208 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund by 163.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 31,180 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

