Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to C$60.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CSFB from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$56.99 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$39.05 and a 1-year high of C$65.45. The company has a current ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 24,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$1,344,952.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,645,102.53. In other news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 24,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$1,344,952.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,645,102.53. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total value of C$1,773,000.90. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

