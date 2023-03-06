Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to C$60.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPMGet Rating) had its target price lowered by CSFB from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$56.99 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$39.05 and a 1-year high of C$65.45. The company has a current ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 24,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$1,344,952.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,645,102.53. In other news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 24,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$1,344,952.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,645,102.53. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total value of C$1,773,000.90. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

