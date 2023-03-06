Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Stock to Split on Tuesday, March 14th

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, March 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 14th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 14th.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VIOO opened at $190.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $204.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

