George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Raised to C$210.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$204.00 to C$210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, George Weston has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$196.33.

George Weston stock opened at C$167.06 on Thursday. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$138.77 and a twelve month high of C$181.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$170.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$160.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

