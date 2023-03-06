Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Lowered to C$49.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSU. National Bankshares cut their target price on Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.50 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.71.

Trisura Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$36.54 on Thursday. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$29.12 and a one year high of C$47.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.73.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

