Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.39.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of TVE opened at C$4.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.46. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.77.

Tamarack Valley Energy Increases Dividend

About Tamarack Valley Energy

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

