Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$151.00 at CSFB

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective lowered by CSFB from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RY. CIBC lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a C$138.40 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$144.92.
RY stock opened at C$136.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$134.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$129.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$116.75 and a 12 month high of C$144.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$188.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.
In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total transaction of C$556,595.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$791,498.34.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
