Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$105.00 at Cormark

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$111.00 to C$105.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. CSFB decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$106.42 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$100.53.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$89.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$90.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$88.21. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$77.27 and a 12-month high of C$104.00. The company has a market cap of C$162.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$15.56 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.8343254 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

In other news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total transaction of C$3,765,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. In other news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total transaction of C$3,765,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. Also, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total value of C$623,908.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,478,905.44. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

