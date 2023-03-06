Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$93.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TD. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a C$106.42 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$100.53.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

TD opened at C$89.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$162.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$90.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$88.21. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$77.27 and a twelve month high of C$104.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$15.56 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.8343254 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total value of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,478,905.44. In related news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total transaction of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,432,241. Also, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total value of C$623,908.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,478,905.44. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.