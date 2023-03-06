Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Lowered to C$96.00 at TD Securities

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TOU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.00.

TSE TOU opened at C$61.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$72.10. The company has a market cap of C$20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$45.88 and a 1 year high of C$84.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$68.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$342,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,624,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$591,597,316.63. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$65.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,975,872.20. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$68.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$342,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,624,974 shares in the company, valued at C$591,597,316.63. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,059. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

