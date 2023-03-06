Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Lowered to C$77.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. ATB Capital cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a C$85.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$90.00.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$61.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$45.88 and a 12-month high of C$84.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$63.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$68.59 per share, with a total value of C$342,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,624,974 shares in the company, valued at C$591,597,316.63. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$65.94 per share, with a total value of C$41,542.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,975,872.20. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$68.59 per share, with a total value of C$342,956.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,624,974 shares in the company, valued at C$591,597,316.63. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,059. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

